Kansas State Has An Idea When Linkon Cure Is Unleashed This Season
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman says freshman tight end Linkon Cure will play at some point this season. He's just unsure when that happens. But it will happen.
"Oh, yea, absolutely," Klieman said in an interview with KC Sports Network at Big 12 Media Day. "I don't know how much. We weren't with him in the Spring. So how much he can handle it from the mental side of it, we just don't know yet."
Cure is set to begin the most highly-anticipated season for a freshman in K-State history. He is the program's first five-star recruit. Klieman said the next two months will determine how fast Cure gets on the field.
"I know that [tight ends coach] Luke Wells has really enjoyed the conversations throughout the summer of just teaching him the formations and the plays," Klieman said. "... We'll find out more about him what we can handle the month of July and August. He may be a kid that you may not see early, you may, but you're going to see some time. He's 230 pounds. He runs like a wide receiver. He jumps out of the gym, so he's athletic. You've got to find a way to get the kid on the field. We just got to see where we can put him in situations."
