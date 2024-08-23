Kansas State Hopes RB Production Comes From More Than D.J. Giddens
The Kansas State Wildcats rely on their running game to produce points, but it can't all come from star DJ Giddens.
Behind Giddens is former Colorado Buffalo Dylan Edwards along with James White and Joe Jackson. K-State running back coach Brian Anderson is confident in the group, showering the depth-filled room with praise in a recent press conference.
"It's deep," Anderson began. "Because James White had a good spring and a really good fall camp, and Joe Jackson is healthy. They all compliment each other."
Giddens can put his head down, charging up the gut for solid gains while Edwards finds the majority of his production in the receiving game. White and Jackson saw almost no production last season, but are proving they can fill in when needed.
"They're not all the same type of backs. They do their different skillsets, but this is the deepest group I've had since I've been here," Anderson shared. "I'm not taking away from the guys of the past, but overall, I can put them in the game and let them go play, so I feel really good about where we're at right now."
The Wildcats kick off their season against the UT Martin Skyhawks on Aug. 31.
