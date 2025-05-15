Kstate

ESPN Puts Kansas State-Iowa State Among Most Exciting Early Games

Shandel Richardson

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman with quarterback Avery Johnson (2) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
This is the point of the season college football fans are starved for any news surrounding their teams.
There are 100 days until preparation begins for Week 0. The Kansas State Wildcats fortunately on the docket for the opening week when they play the Iowa State Cyclones in Dublin, Ireland. ESPN lumped the game among the most exciting of the early season.

The game was among eight listed. It included:

Nebraska vs. Clemson

Syracuse vs. Texas

LSU at Clemson

Notre Dame at Miami

Boise State at South Florida

Georgia Tech at Colorado

Alabama at Florida State

Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina

TCU at North Carolina

The Wildcats get a strong test out of the gates. The Cyclones are coming off losing to the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Big 12 championshp game. They rebounded by defeating NFL No. 1 pick Cam Ward and the Miami Hurricanes in the Pop-Tart Bowl. A year before, the Wildcats defeated North Carolina State in the same postseason game.

The Wildcats are looking to build on last year's strong finish. They defeated Rutgers in the Rate Bowl behind strong performances from quarterback Avery Johnson and running back Dylan Edwards.

Both are in position to improve on the previous season. Johnson enters as the starter for a second straight year after being a newbie. Edwards takes over the lead role in the backfield for DJ Giddens, who is now with the Indianapolis Colts.

