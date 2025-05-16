Kansas State Legend Michael Bishop Now Mentoring Five-Star QB Recruit
Michael Bishop is arguably the greatest quarterback in Kansas State history. Now, he's helping develop one of the top quarterbacks in the nation. CBS Sports recently detailed Bishop's mentorship with five-star recruit Keisean Henderson
"It's been a blessing to have Coach Bishop," Henderson said told CBS Sports. "He was (30) years ahead of me and still says it's the exact same way."
Henderson, who plays at Legacy The School of Sport Sciences in Texas and committed to Houston, is the nation's No. 2 quarterback for 2026 according to 247 Sports. Like Bishop, Henderson had to overcome stereotypes before given an opportunity to play quarterback.
Bishop played during a time when black quarterbacks were still trying to make their way. Many faced obstacles of coaches trying to recruit them as wide receivers or defensive backs. Bishop endured the same when he had to take to the junior-college route before arriving at Kansas State in the late 1990s.
In just two seasons, Bishop reached legendary status in Manhattan, Kan. As a senior, he was an All-American and named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. This was after most school recruited him as a defensive back.
Now, he is educating a player who could lead the next generation.
"At the end of the day I was on the biggest stage in America playing a position they said I couldn't play," Bishop said. "I'm a perfect example you can reach out and touch who they said couldn't do it but got it done."
