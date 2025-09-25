Kansas State Men's Basketball 2025-26 Big 12 Schedule Revealed
The anticipation is over, and Kansas State basketball fans finally have their roadmap for the season. The Big 12 Conference announced the full men’s basketball schedule for the 2025-26 season this week. It is laying out what promises to be a thrilling and demanding journey for Jerome Tang and his Wildcats. With 18 home games at Bramlage Coliseum and a slate stacked with heavyweights, K-State is staring down a season that will test every ounce of its depth and resilience.
Jerome Tang’s Vision for the Schedule
Head coach Jerome Tang has never been shy about challenging his players, and this year’s schedule is no different. Tang intentionally stacked the non-conference slate with some of the toughest teams in the nation to prepare his roster for Big 12 battles.
"We play in a league that has great road environments," Tang said. "So we might as well start preparing for it early. Creighton is top 15 in the country, probably preseason. I think by the time we play Indiana, they'll probably be top 20 in the country, also. Every night in the Big 12, we're going to play a team with a number next to their name. We might as well get used to it."
Bramlage Coliseum will be buzzing with marquee showdowns throughout the season. Non-conference highlights include California on Nov. 13 and Seton Hall on Dec. 6. Big 12 play kicks off on Jan. 3 against BYU.
The highlight of the home slate will be the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas on Saturday, Jan. 24, one of the most heated rivalries in college basketball. Other can’t-miss games include Baylor on Feb. 17 and the home finale against West Virginia on March 3.
On the road, the Wildcats won’t have it easy. They’ll travel to Indiana on Nov. 25 and face Creighton on Dec. 13, both top-tier non-conference challenges. In Big 12 play, trips to Arizona on Jan. 7, Houston on Feb. 14, and Texas Tech on Feb. 21 stand out as tough tests. K-State will also endure a unique early-January swing with back-to-back games at Arizona and Arizona State.
Breaking Down the Full Schedule
The season tips off on Nov. 4 with UNC Greensboro at home, followed by non-conference games against Bellarmine, California, Tulsa, and a Kansas City tournament. They will be featuring Mississippi State and either Nebraska or New Mexico. December keeps the Wildcats busy with Bowling Green, Seton Hall, Mississippi Valley State, Creighton, South Dakota, and ULM.
Once conference play begins in January, the Wildcats will juggle home battles against UCF, Utah, Kansas, and others with tough road trips to Oklahoma State, Arizona, and West Virginia. February adds more heat with games against Iowa State, TCU, Cincinnati, Baylor, Houston, Texas Tech, and Colorado. The Wildcats wrap things up with TCU on Feb. 28, West Virginia at home on March 3, and the second Sunflower Showdown at Kansas on March 7.
While game times and television details are still to come, one thing is certain: Bramlage Coliseum will be rocking, and the Wildcats are ready for the fight.