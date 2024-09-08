Kansas State Points To Avery Johnson's Mobility For Hiding Offensive Line Struggles
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson is not playing in the most ideal pocket two weeks into the season.
The Wildcat's offensive line is struggling thus far, but Johnson's mobility tends to hide some of the woes. Still, coach Chris Klieman addressed the unit needs to improve as the year progresses.
"It's a work in progress," Klieman said. "We've got to get better. It helps to have a really mobile guy back there that can elude some pressure and we did that."
There's light at the end of the tunnel, as K-State is adding multiple three-star offensive linemen in their 2025 class (Brock Heath and Will Kemna). Their current group must pick up their production if the Wildcats hope to steer clear of upsets, like the near Saturday night loss to Tulane.
"We've got to shore up some things with people running stunts and stuff," Klieman said. "We got better in the second half. We had kids open and sometimes we just didn't have time to throw it. I kind of thought we were going to be a work in progress on offense."
Kansas State returns to action Friday in an intense matchup against the Arizona Wildcats (2-0).
