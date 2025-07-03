Kansas State QB Avery Johnson Skyrockets NFL Hopes In Latest Big 12 Rankings
Kansas State's Avery Johnson is drawing widespread praise as one of the Big 12's premier quarterbacks heading into the season.
In USA Today's preseason ranking of Big 12 quarterbacks, Johnson was listed at No. 5 out of 16.
After showing substantial potential, Johnson's upside has him poised for a breakout year that could firmly put his name on the map.
"Kansas State has to love where it’s at in the development of Johnson," the article wrote. "He was given the keys of the offense in 2024 after Will Howard's departure and played to his strengths, notably with his running ability."
Johnson had an impressive sophomore season for Kansas State. The quarterback threw for 2,712 passing yards and a school-record 25 touchdowns. He also chipped in 605 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 113 carries. Johnson was one of five players in the nation to record 2,700 passing yards and 600 rushing yards.
Although there were some bumps in the road, another full year under center should give Johnson the experience he needs to thrive in the Wildcats' offense and possibly make an NFL push.
"There were mistakes most first-year player would make, but Johnson should take a major step forward with a second season in charge," the article continued. "Look for him to rank among the league leaders in 2025, and he could flirt with jumping to the NFL afterward."
Quarterbacks ranked ahead of Johnson include Rocco Becht (Iowa State), Josh Hoover (TCU), Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), and Sawyer Robertson (Baylor).
