Kansas State RB DJ Giddens Studying Former Wildcat 'Every Day' To Elevate His Game
The Kansas State Wildcats' running game is commanded by rising junior DJ Giddens.
Giddens, despite coming off a strong year, understands there are many areas in need of improvement. He recently shared with reporters his desire to gain traction in the receiving game.
"Catching out the backfield, catching down the field, running outside, home-run runs," Giddens said. "Showing that I have speed and can catch."
The 6-foot-1, 212-pound back thrived in his sophomore campaign, recording 1,226 yards for 10 touchdowns on 223 carries. He also caught 29 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns. His backup, Dylan Edwards, will find a serious amount of action in the air. He concluded his freshman year at Colorado with 36 receptions for nearly 300 yards.
"Im still, even though Deuce [Vaughn] has been gone for a couple years, Im still looking back at his tape every day every week," Giddens shared. "Studying his tape still because you know we run the same routes."
Vaughn, the former Wildcat, is much smaller than Giddens at 5-foot-6, making him the perfect learning tool. The Dallas Cowboys running back naturally struggles in the trenches due to his frame, meaning creative approaches in the air are his strong suit. If Giddens is able to adopt both approaches, fans should expect a monster third season from the Kansas native.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @Anthony Pasci.
