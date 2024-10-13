Kansas State's Avery Johnson Shares Embracing Message After Defeating Colorado
Kansas State's sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson defined what the game of football meant to him following the win on Saturday against Colorado.
"This is what football is all about," Johnson said afterward. "Man, we wanted to put the game away the drive before. Some things obviously didn't go our way. Ultimately, you have just got to make plays in big moments. Coach (Chris) Klieman has challenged me and some of our captains and our top players on the team to just make plays in big moments. That's what out guys did tonight."
The Wildcats won on the road in front of a packed out Folsom Field, beating coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes by a score of 31-28. This moves coach Klieman's team to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12 conference.
Johnson completed 15 of 23 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back DJ Giddens rushed 25 times for 182 yards.
Kansas State entered halftime with a 14-7 lead. Entering the fourth quarter, Colorado scored two touchdowns to claim the lead only for the Wildcats to takeover with 2:14 left — courtesy of a Johnson 50-yard pass to sophomore wide reciever Jayce Brown. The final scoring drive lasted three plays, 84 yards and 51 seconds.
Coach Klieman's team will continue its road trip to West Virginia. The game will take place on Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox. The Wildcats look to extend its winning streak to three games.
Jeremiah Artacho is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at jeremiahartacho@gmail.com or @JeremiahArtacho on X.