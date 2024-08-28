Kansas State's CFP Odds Tied With Pac-10 Turned Big Ten Power
The Kansas State Wildcats are hosting the No. 1 basketball recruit ... just kidding.
The Wildcats fans have their minds focused on Saturday's opener against UT-Martin. It is the most anticipated season in recent memory. They are among the favorites in the Big 12, have a darkhorse Heisman candidate (Avery Johnson) and one of the nation's top running backs (DJ Giddens).
After debuting at No. 18 in the first college football poll, the Wildcats are tied with USC at No. 19 this week. According to BetMGM, both teams' odds are at (+8000). The Trojans are playing their first season in the new-look Big Ten that now features UCLA, Oregon and Washington.
Here's what USA Today wrote about the Wildcats: "The 2022 Big 12 champions finished tied for fourth in the conference last year, won the infamous Pop-Tarts Bowl and were ranked 19th in the final US LBM Coaches Poll. This year, they'll rely on a new starting quarterback in (Pop-Tarts Bowl MVP) Avery Johnson after Will Howard's transfer to Ohio State."
The Wildcats' hopes rely heavily on Johnson, who is entering his first season as the full-time starter. If he can play up to his capability, anything is possible. Coach Chris Klieman has surrounded Johnson with offensive talent like Giddens, receiver Jayce Brown and Colorado running back transfer Dylan Edwards.
So all the attention is on the Wildcats this weekend in Manhattan despite the basketball program simultaneously hosting top hoops recruit AJ Dybantsa.
