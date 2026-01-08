SI

Fiesta Bowl: Live Updates, Analysis and Scores From College Football Playoff Semifinal

Follow all the action between the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels and No. 10 Miami Hurricanes as they try to lock up a berth in the national championship game.

Bryan Fischer

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding looks over at Miami coach Mario Cristobal during a press conference on Wednesday.
Ole Miss coach Pete Golding looks over at Miami coach Mario Cristobal during a press conference on Wednesday. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes bring their intense physicality to the desert to face the Mississippi Rebels and their dynamic quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss, in the first of the College Football Playoff semifinals on Thursday at the Fiesta Bowl. These teams have championship experience, unlike Friday’s Peach Bowl matchup. The Hurricanes last won a college football title in 2001, while the Rebels claimed the 1962 title after an unbeaten season. Follow all of the action on the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., with Sports Illustrated writer Bryan Fischer with live updates, analysis and scores.

College Football Playoff semifinal: Fiesta Bowl

BRYAN FISCHER

Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America's All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor's in communication from USC.

