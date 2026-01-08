Fiesta Bowl: Live Updates, Analysis and Scores From College Football Playoff Semifinal
Follow all the action between the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels and No. 10 Miami Hurricanes as they try to lock up a berth in the national championship game.
In this story:
The Miami Hurricanes bring their intense physicality to the desert to face the Mississippi Rebels and their dynamic quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss, in the first of the College Football Playoff semifinals on Thursday at the Fiesta Bowl. These teams have championship experience, unlike Friday’s Peach Bowl matchup. The Hurricanes last won a college football title in 2001, while the Rebels claimed the 1962 title after an unbeaten season. Follow all of the action on the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., with Sports Illustrated writer Bryan Fischer with live updates, analysis and scores.
College Football Playoff semifinal: Fiesta Bowl
More College Football from Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.
Published