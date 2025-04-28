Will Former K-State's Will Howard Sit Behind Aaron Rodgers On Pittsburgh Steelers?
With the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting national champion Will Howard in the Draft, their quarterback room now consists of him, Mason Rudolph, and Skylar Thompson.
And supposedly Aaron Rodgers. The Steelers are still in the running to acquire the four-time MVP next season, but the waiting game frustrates fans. His interview with Pat McAfee didn't suggest much urgency to be in Pittsburgh.
Rodgers isn't in MVP form anymore and has been headlined more for the drama surrounding him in recent years. He did play better in the second half of last season, but the Steelers may not want another drama-centric player in their organization. The off-field issues were the downfall of many of their championship-caliber seasons.
They may go with one of their veterans or the newest signal-caller to remain competitive. Howard, the former Kansas State Wildcat and Ohio State Buckeye, compiled 9,796 passing yards, 83 touchdowns, and 35 interceptions in college.
Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman had a message for his safeties Wednesday night.
But the whole team should take his words to heart. Klanderman challenged the players to be hungrier to improve.
“You’re not a young guy any more, you’re a guy," Klanderman said. "Your expectations of yourself need to change. You gotta go from being a guy that’s okay being a backup to being a guy that’s a little more greedy about what you expect from yourself. You manifest your role in this thing. If you’re happy just having a small role, then you’re gonna have a small role. But if you’re urgent about carving yourself a bigger piece of the pie, then your only chance is to work passionately.”
