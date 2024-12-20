Kansas State's Chris Klieman On Transfer Portal: 'It's About Building The Roster'
Chris Klieman and the Kansas State Wildcats would love to put all their focus on their Rate Bowl game against Rutgers (7-5) next Thursday.
But, with active recruiting and the winter transfer portal closing soon, they need to balance the game preparation with maintaining the roster. When asked about establishing that equilibrium, coach Klieman said his primary focus is developing within the program.
"It's 20 out of 24 hours a day, and the other four you get a quick nap in," Klieman said Friday afternoon. "For me, it's 70 percent trying to continue to build the roster. Then the other 30 percent is working on Rutgers, being around the players and stuff... That's the challenge that everyone's facing."
COACH CHRIS KLIEMAN CONFIRMS 2025 DRAFT PROSPECTS WILL NOT PLAY IN RATE BOWL
Kansas State star running back DJ Giddens and defensive back Jacob Parrish have officially played their last collegiate games.
Coach Chris Klieman confirmed Friday that they will not be playing in the Rate Bowl against Rutgers Dec. 26.
"Those are the only two, I think, outside the portal that aren't playing," Klieman said.
Parrish and Giddens have declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Giddens is projected to be selected in the second or third round, while Parrish is likely to be a Day 3 acquisition.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.