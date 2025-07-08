K-State’s Avery Johnson Can't Help Raving About Newest Wide Receiver
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson isn’t hiding his excitement about a new addition to the team's offense.
Wide receiver Jaron Tibbs transferred to Kansas State from Purdue, a part of the Wildcats' overhaul of veteran receivers. During Big 12 Media Day, Johnson raved about what the 6-foot-3 and 215-pound wideout can bring to the program.
"He is going to be a dude for us this year," Johnson said. "He's just a big, physical receiver who is well put together. He's smart, a good route-runner, strong hands, good at catching in traffic. He does things you can't teach."
This past season for the Boilermakers, Tibbs caught 25 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns. His most impressive performance came in a late-season loss to Michigan State, where he caught four passes for 73 yards.
Tibbs' production is expected to increase as part of Kansas State’s offensive repertoire, especially after playing for a considerable subpar offensive front at Purdue last season. The Indianapolis native ultimately chose Kansas State over USC, Arkansas, Rutgers, Georgia Tech, and Minnesota.
After losing wide receivers Tre Spivey (Arizona) and Keagan Johnson (New Mexico) to the transfer portal, Tibbs is expected to fill a much-needed role as a physical, chain-moving presence and reliable red-zone threat. He’ll also complement star agile wideout Jayce Brown, giving the Wildcats a dynamic one-two punch on the outside.
With this kind of offensive firepower around him, Johnson has plenty to be excited about as the season approaches.
