Kansas State's Linkon Cure Has Yet Another Display Of Crazy Athleticism
Linkon Cure is set to begin a highly-anticipated freshman season this fall at Kansas State.
While he is looking forward to the next chapter, he closed out his high school career in fashion. Last weekend he won the Kansas 3A 110-meter high hurdles at the state track meet. His time of 14.52 set the state record.
"It means a lot to me," Cure told Sports In Kansas after the race. "I want to be the best in everything that I do. It's fun to be out there."
Cure said it meant a lot to him to win because he is a three-sport star. He also played a key role on the Goodland High School basketball team that also played for a state title the last two seasons.
"It does a lot for you," Cure said. "You do body movements you usually wouldn't do in other sports. It's just really good for your body. It's done a lot for me as an athlete. I recommend that to everybody."
But Cure's meal ticket is on the football field. He is the first five-star recruit in Kansas State history. He is generally considered the No. 2 rated tight end in the 2025 recruiting class. He had offers from most major programs, including Oregon and Texas A & M, before deciding to stay in his home state.
