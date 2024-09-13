Kansas State vs. Arizona Week 3: TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds, More
The Kansas State Wildcats are looking to make a statement against the Arizona Wildcats in Week 3.
K-State coach Chris Klieman understands the threat Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan pose to his defense.
"He's phenomenal. You know you watched him last year make plays, and then the first game this year against New Mexico he exploited every time they had a chance to go to him one-on-one," Klieman said. "Those two are in sync. The quarterback and wide receiver are as in tune and have as good chemistry as any two I've ever faced."
Here's a look at all the details of Friday's game:
How To Bet On K-State vs. Arizona
As of Friday morning, the Wildcats are -7 point favorites while the over/under is set at 58.5 on BetMGM. ESPN is projecting K-State with a 61.1percent chance to win.
How To Watch K-State vs. Arizona
Kansas State-Arizona airs at 8 PM EST/7 PM CT on FOX from Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. The FOX Sports App allows users to stream the game through participating TV providers.
Matchup of the Week: Kansas State's Avery Johnson vs. Arizona's Noah Fifita
Johnson is off to a somewhat slow start this season. He entered with some Heisman Trophy hype, but the numbers after two games hardly scream worthy of consideration. He has just 334 passing yards and 77 rushing. The good news is the season is 12 games. Johnson and Fifita could both climb back into the discussion during Friday's matchup in Manhattan.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Skylar Thompson Closes Game For Dolphins After Tua Tagovailoa Exits With Concussion
K-State QB Avery Johnson, Arizona's Noah Fifita Could Spring Back Into Heisman Race
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci.
Facebook: K-State On SI
Twitter: @KStateOnSI