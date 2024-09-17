Kansas State Wildcats Focused On Overcoming BYU’s Stadium Challenges
The Kansas State Wildcats are looking to continue moving up the ranks in Week 4 by taking down the BYU Cougars.
K-State is traveling to the mountains to face off against the Cougars following multiple weeks of playing in the heat against the Tulane Green Wave and Arizona. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman is not taking any chances with the new-look atmosphere for his team.
"Two weeks ago, we were talking about humidity and heat," Kilieman said. "Now, we're talking about being cool and elevated. What a crazy league we're in."
Klieman added that his players are working alongside the team nutritionist in hopes of lightening the issues caused by the altitude. BYU's environment can compare to that of the NBA's Denver Nuggets, as both cause negative effects for opponents at the start of games.
"It's interesting because you look at the forecast, I think it will be an O-lineman's dream because it's probably going to be in the 50s by kickoff," Klieman said. "It's something that we're aware of. We're doing some things with our guys. It will be another element we have to handle."
Kansas State-BYU kicks off at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sep. 21.
