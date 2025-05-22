Latest CFB Coach Rankings Heat Up Kansas-Kansas State Rivalry
The Kansas State-Kansas rivalry is one of college football's greatest in-state matchups.
One CBS Sports article may light another fuse in the rivalry for next season.
College football writer Tom Fornelli pegs Kansas State's Chris Klieman and Kansas' Lance Leipold right next to each other in his Power Four coach rankings at No. 14 and No. 15, respectively.
"Last year, Klieman and Leipold were separated by one spot in our rankings, which provided plenty of banter fodder for the people of the Sunflower State. This year, they remain separated by one spot but have swapped positions as Klieman climbs past Leipold. Last season was disappointing, as the Wildcats weren't in the conference title hunt as expected, but they still won nine games and finished above .500 in conference. Any time nine wins feel like a disappointment, you know you've built a strong program."
Klieman's evaluations this offseason have been mixed. The Wildcats' coach has been praised in some respects and slighted in others. As Kansas State projects to leap nationally, perhaps Klieman will finally reach the upper echelon of the greatest minds in college football.
"I feel really good about the receivers and the fact that we got some experienced guys in there. But I think we’ll find out more in the fall," Klieman said in his May 2 press conference. "That’s hard to really say based on the few practices we had.”
We'll have to see about his Big 12 rivals, though. The schools' history is pretty even, but Kansas hasn't won the battle since 2008.
