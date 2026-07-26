2026 K-State Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 9: Oklahoma State

K-State has a Week 9 matchup against Oklahoma State, which is going through a major transition. Mike Gundy was the head coach for nearly 21 years before being fired in November, as the Cowboys had finished 1-11 in one of the worst seasons in school history. The new coach is Eric Morris, who helped lead North Texas to an 11-2 record last season.

The Cowboys have brought in a lot of talent, with quarterback Drew Mestemaker among the biggest names in the transfer portal this past season. Expectations are much higher in Stillwater this season, and this is the type of game that could swing the Big 12 Conference.

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Offense

The Cowboys were bad in all areas last season, but the offense couldn't do anything to help the team out. Oklahoma State didn't score more than 27 points in any game last year and scored 17 points or less in nine of its 12 games.

Just bringing in Mestemaker at quarterback should take the Cowboys' offense to another level. Last season at North Texas, he finished his freshman campaign with 4,379 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions. The passing yards were the most of any quarterback in college football, and the touchdowns were tied for 2nd. The fact that he is with his former coach will make the transition in Stillwater much easier.

Another reason to be optimistic for this offense is that Mestemaker's backfield mate at North Texas will be with him at Oklahoma State. Caleb Hawkins also had a spectacular freshman season in Denton, as he finished with 1,434 yards and a nation-leading 25 touchdowns. Both of these players were overlooked in high school and burst onto the scene last season.

Joining this duo will be wide receiver Wyatt Young, who finished with 70 catches for 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns in the North Texas offense. Obviously, this is a different level of play in the Big 12. However, these three have a chance to be one of the best skilled position trios in the country

Defense

The defense took a hit this off-season when Wendall Gregory announced that he was transferring to K-State. He was one of the best defensive players in the conference and was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

The Cowboys will miss him, but there is still a good amount of talent on this side of the ball. Linebacker Ethan Wesloski joins the rest of his North Texas teammates in Stillwater, and he has a knack for making the tackle. He finished with 113 tackles last year, and should be an immediate impact as both a player, as well as a leader.

Ladanian Fields showcased big potential from the secondary with a pick-6 last year, and figures to be a guy who could be in contention for All-Big 12 honors. The defense was actually solid last year, with much of the issues being caused by an offense that couldn't put points up at a consistent rate. With the offense set up to be much better, that should take some of the pressure off the defense and allow them to stay fresh throughout the games.

Schedule

The Cowboys open up the season with a tricky road game against in-state foe Tulsa. However, the opponent the following week is much tougher, as they host an Oregon team that is capable of winning the national championship. Last season, these two teams played and the Ducks delivered a 69-3 loss to the Cowboys in arguably the most embarrassing performance in school history.

In Big 12 play, the Cowboys have a few tough road games with matchups in Houston and Arizona State. The schedule is 100 percent there for the Cowboys to have a much better season this year, but they need to be much more competitive in the game against the Ducks.

Outlook

The Cowboys have been a contender in the Big 12 for much of the Gundy era, but things have been different in Stillwater recently. In the last two years, the Cowboys are 4-20 and have really struggled to get things rolling in the new NIL era. However, bringing in a young up-and-coming coach like Morris is a huge step in the right direction for the Cowboys.

On paper, the Cowboys have an offense that should keep them in most of their games this season. Obviously, fans are looking for instant results in today's college football climate. However, if Morris and his team are in bowl contention late in the season, that would be a good first start for the new coach.

Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 7

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium

Series history: Colorado leads the all-time series, 43-29. K-State has won the last two games, including last year's 14-6 matchup in Stillwater. Neither team was able to sustain any success on offense, as the Wildcats scored the only two touchdowns of the game.