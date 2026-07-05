2026 K-State Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 6: Kansas

New coach Collin Klein knows what it takes to beat in-state rival KU as a player, finishing 2-0 in his career as the starting quarterback. In those two games, he scored nine total touchdowns, with six of them coming on the ground. The Week 6 matchup in Manhattan this season is the first opportunity for Klein to win this rivalry as the head coach, and K-State fans will be looking for that streak to be extended to 18 consecutive wins against KU.

KU has taken steps in the right direction under coach Lance Leipold, but the Jayhawks have been unable to get the job done against the Wildcats. Last year, the Wildcats limped into that matchup with just a 3-4 record. However, K-State took control early in Lawrence en route to the 42-17 victory.

Beating KU is always on top of the priority list for the Wildcats, and for Klein, keeping the streak going is something the fans are expecting.

K-State Early Opponent Preview Series: Nicholls| Washington State| Tulane| Cincinnati| Houston

Offense

One of the biggest question marks going into the 2026 season for KU is who will be the starting quarterback. Jalon Daniels might not always have been beloved by Jayhawks fans, but to lose that type of college production is tough to overcome.

Isaiah Marshall and Cole Ballard are in a tight battle for the job, and they both play the position differently. Both guys played sparingly last season, as Marshall showcased his rushing ability, carrying the ball 15 times for 160 yards. This is obviously the most important battle for the Jayhawks, and it could be a situation where this battle goes into Week 1 and potentially even the Missouri game.

One of the more shocking transfer portal decisions was Dylan Edwards leaving K-State, and going to KU. Edwards has battled injuries his entire career, but he gives the Jayhawks a legitimate home run threat out of the backfield. His ability to catch the ball out of the backfield will be big for either quarterback, as he fits the Jayhawks offensive scheme very well.

Dylan Edwards officially announces his commitment to Kansas. https://t.co/WVPC77x2Qp pic.twitter.com/ZWNT4yk5xu — Jason Kinander (@WIBWJason) January 18, 2026

The receiver position has some legitimate talent, as transfer Nik McMillan and Cam Pickett should form one of the better duos in the Big 12. He had 62 catches for 981 yards and three touchdowns at Buffalo, while Pickett was second on the Jayhawks last year with 45 catches for 476 yards and three scores. Depth at the position is solid, as guys like Nahzae Cox and Tate Nagy also figure to be important pieces of the offense.

Defense

This is an area where the Jayhawks have to be better, but some interesting pieces are coming back on that side of the ball. Linebacker Trey Lathan made an immediate impact after transferring from West Virginia, as he led the team last year with 86 tackles. With another year in Lawrence, look for him to take anoher big step, and be one of the best defensive players in the Big 12.

There is some talent back on the defensive line, as Leroy Harris III and Blake Herold are two guys who contributed last year. Harris led the Jayhawks with 4.5 sacks, while Herold had 43 tackles after only 20 in his first season. The secondary has some new pieces, but there is talent there, led by Louisville transfer Corey Gordon Jr. He had 53 tackles last season, and is the type of guy who figures to be on the field immediately for the Jayhawks

Schedule

The schedule makers didn't do the Jayhawks any justice, as they have a very challenging schedule this year. A week 2 rivalry game against Missouri is definitely circled on the calendar, but the Jayhawks will be in London the following Saturday for a Big 12 matchup against Arizona State. There are many K-State fans still mad about traveling overseas last season, and that was in the opener. To have to do that in Week 3 is a big challenge.

Even the week before the big rivalry game against K-State, the Jayhawks travel to one of the most hostile places in the country to take on the Utah Utes. The conference schedule is going to be a tough challenge, as the Jayhawks have only three conference games in Lawrence.

Outlook

This is a pivotal season in the Leipold era in Lawrence. On the one hand, there is no denying that he has built KU into a respectable program after it was at rock bottom when he got there. However, Jayhawks fans want more as the team has struggled to win in the final minutes of games over the last couple of seasons.

For the Jayhawks, this is always a big game, but the stakes in this game have never been higher. The Jayhawks have shown the ability to make it to a bowl game under Leipold, but winning the Sunflower Showdown is the next step they want to see Leipold and his staff accomplish.

Game Info

Date: Saturday, October, 17

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium

Series history: KU leads 64-54-5. While the Jayhawks lead the all-time series, it is the Wildcats that have won 17 straight games. The last time KU won was on Nov. 8, 2008 when the Jayhawks won, 52-21, in Lawrence.



Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.