3 Biggest K-State Storylines to Watch for in Week 2 Matchup vs. Washington State

K-State couldn't have asked for a better Week 1 performance, as the Wildcats dominated Nicholls 71-3. Whether it was the offense, defense, or special teams, there wasn't a lot that went wrong in Collin Klein's coaching debut.

That game is over now, and the Wildcats face a tougher Week 2 matchup against a Washington State team desperate for a win after losing 24-10 at No. 17 Washington. While they were unable to get the win, the Cougars did show that they have a defense that could give the Wildcats offense some issues.

Here's a look at the three biggest question marks that need to be answered against the Cougars.

Offensive line gets a real test in Week 2

The offensive line had a lot of question marks entering last week, but the group stepped up and did its job. Eight players played at least 10 snaps, and all had a grade of at least 70 according to PFF. While they did their jobs in Week 1, the Cougars will present a different type of challenge.

Washington State played well on defense for 3.5 quarters against the Huskies before giving up a couple of scores late. The Huskies have a quarterback in Demond Williams with a similar skill set to Avery Johnson. He ended the game with 329 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, but he didn't have the highlight plays that he normally does.

The Cougars have two legitimate defensive ends, Linus Zunk and Matyus McLain. Both guys transferred in, with Zunk coming from Vanderbilt. They will test the K-State tackles in a big way, and Klein will know a lot more about his offensive line after Saturday.

Avery Johnson's poise will also be tested

Johnson looked phenomenal in the opener, finishing 15-of-21 for 199 yards and three touchdowns. He also added another touchdown on the ground, and he looked in complete control of the game. With an inexperienced offensive line, Johnson must show poise and leadership as there will be growing pains.

In the opener, the offensive line dominated, and Johnson never felt any pressure. Nicholls officially had one QB pressure, but for the rest of the night, Johnson had a clean pocket. The senior quarterback didn't try to force anything, threw the ball away, and gave his team another chance if a play broke down.

On Saturday, he figures to see more pressure. Will he show that same composure and poise in the face of a pass rush, or will he try to make the big play?

How do they come out after the big win

This is an under-the-radar thing, but K-State has to be ready to go in this game. With all of the emotions from Klein's first game last week, how does the team handle the success? The Cougars have a defense capable of making things tough on the Wildcats. They will also be a desperate team looking to avoid a 0-2 start to the year.

Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, which is 9 a.m. for the Cougars. The schedulers did Washington State no justice on that front, and that early start could play a role in this game. If K-State comes out and throws the initial punch against the Cougars, then the Wildcats could be in a great position to move to 2-0.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.