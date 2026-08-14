Pac-12 Conference Prediction, Odds for 2026 College Football Season (San Diego State Has Great Value)

For the first time since 2023, the Pac-12 will have a champion! For the past two seasons, the conference was made up of only Oregon State and Washington State after the majority of its members left for other conferences.

This year, the Pac-12 is returning to being a full, functioning conference with eight teams competing for the football season. Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Texas State, Utah State, and Colorado State will join Oregon State and Washington State to make up the conference.

Let's dive into the odds to win the first Pac-12 Championship Game since 2023, and then I'll make my prediction

2026 Pac-12 Odds to Win

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Boise State +154

San Diego State +470

Fresno State +570

Texas State +710

Washington State +820

Utah State +1120

Oregon State +1600

Colorado State +1800

This is the most wide-open conference in college football. Colorado State has the longest odds of all teams at 18-1, but that still gives them an implied probability of 5.26% of winning the conference.

The betting favorite heading into the season is Boise State at +154. The Broncos won the Mountain West three straight seasons in 2023, 2024, and 2025 before coming over to the Pac-12, so it makes sense why they're the favorites to come out on top in this conference. With that being said, I don't think that's where the value lies from a betting perspective.

The Broncos' offense is going to be a great unit behind quarterback Maddux Madsen, but a defense that lost all but four starters after being a less-than-stellar unit last year leaves an opening for a different team to capture the conference championship.

Instead, I think the value lies with San Diego State at +470. They had one of the best defenses in the nation last year, keeping their opponents to scoring just 16.7 points per game, the seventh-best mark amongst all teams. The key for them is going to be how healthy they can stay on offense. Seven players will be returning from last year's squad, including their starting quarterback, Jayden Denegal, who dealt with a shoulder injury throughout the 2025 season.

If their defense can maintain its level of play from last year and their offense takes a step forward, they're going to be a great bet at their current odds to be the first Pac-12 champion since 2023.

Pick: San Diego State to Win Pac-12 +470 via FanDuel

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