Former K-State Star Felix Anudike-Uzomah Delivers for Chiefs in Win Against Broncos

Former K-State star defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah has had an up-and-down career in the NFL since the Kansas City Chiefs drafted him with the No. 31 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Last year, he missed the entire season due to a hamstring injury that caused him to have surgery.

Back healthy in 2026, Anudike-Uzomah is entering a crucial Year 4 in Kansas City, and he needs to have a big season if he is going to be a Chief for the long term. On Monday night, he took a step in the right direction, playing one of the best games of his career in the 31-10 victory over the defending AFC West Champion Denver Broncos.

The box score may show only one tackle, but he had a huge impact on the Chiefs' game. On the third play of the game, Anudike-Uzomah hit Box Nix that caused an interception by rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane. Later in the game, he once again got pressure on Nix and forced a fumble on a sack that Chris Jones recovered.

FELIX AND CHRIS WITH THE HEIST. pic.twitter.com/lj7ccl15HY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 15, 2026

For K-State fans, it had to look familiar to his days when he was terrorizing opponents at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Anudike-Uzomah put together two outstanding seasons to end his K-State career

He played three years at K-State, but it was his final two seasons when he became the guy who would be drafted in the first round. He had only one tackle in 2020, but became a force in 2021 when he had 52 tackles, 11 sacks and six forced fumbles.

He followed that up with another impressive season in 2022, finishing with 48 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles while helping the Wildcats win the Big 12 Championship against TCU.

The football season is off to a great start for K-State fans

If you're a K-State fan, the 2026 football season couldn't be off to a better start. The Wildcats have looked outstanding in two games, as they are 2-0 and have outscored their opponents by a total of 105-10. The excitement with Collin Klein back has fans thinking big things in Manhattan. As they wait for the Week 3 game, being able to see a former K-State star have a big game is just another thing for K-State fans to enjoy.

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