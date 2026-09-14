NFL Week 2 Opening Odds for Every Game (Bills, Chiefs, Rams Favored in Primetime)
Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season featured a ton of offensive fireworks on Sunday, paving the way for another exciting week of action beginning on Thursday night.
Onne game remains in Week 1 -- the Monday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs -- but that doesn't deter us from taking a look at the odds for next week's games.
After Week 1 featured two early-week games (one on Wednesday and one on Thursday), we're back to a usual NFL schedule in Week 2 with the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills opening things up on Thursday night.
Week 2 also features a couple of home underdogs, including the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals. New York picked up an upset win on the road in Week 1, but can it hang on against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2?
That's a line that could move throughout the week, which is why it's important to monitor where the odds move from the opening number we'll get on Sunday night/Monday morning.
But what about the marquee matchups?
Well, Josh Allen and the Bills pulled off a wild come-from-behind win over Houston in Week 1, scoring 36 points against the defense that finished last season No. 1 in the league in EPA/Play. Buffalo is one of several Super Bowl contenders that is favored in Week 2.
There are a couple exciting primetime games in Week 2, including a Monday night battle between the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams. L.A. lost Myles Garrett for at least four weeks with a knee injury, and it's aiming to avoid an 0-2 start.
Let's take a look at the odds for all 16 matchups in Week 2!
NFL Week 2 Odds for Every Game
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Thursday Night Football – Sept. 17
Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills
- Spread: Bills -3 (-115)
- Total: 53.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday 1 p.m. EST – Sept. 20
Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Spread: Falcons -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans
- Spread: Texans -2.5 (-115)
- Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Spread: Bucs -8.5 (-110)
- Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Green Bay Packers vs. New York Jets
- Spread: Packers -4.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears
- Spread: Bears -5.5 (-110)
- Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Spread: Ravens -8.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tennessee Titans
- Spread: Eagles -7 (-110)
- Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots
- Spread: Patriots -5.5 (-105)
- Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday 4 p.m. EST – Sept. 20
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Spread: Chargers -7 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos
- Spread: Broncos -2.5 (-120)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Spread: 49ers -12.5 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Spread: Seahawks -5.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Spread: Cowboys -4.5 (-110)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday Night Football – Sept. 20
Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Spread: Chiefs -6.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday Night Football – Sept. 21
New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Spread: Rams -7.5 (-112)
- Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2