NFL Week 2 Opening Odds for Every Game (Bills, Chiefs, Rams Favored in Primetime)

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season featured a ton of offensive fireworks on Sunday, paving the way for another exciting week of action beginning on Thursday night.

Onne game remains in Week 1 -- the Monday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs -- but that doesn't deter us from taking a look at the odds for next week's games.

After Week 1 featured two early-week games (one on Wednesday and one on Thursday), we're back to a usual NFL schedule in Week 2 with the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills opening things up on Thursday night.

Week 2 also features a couple of home underdogs, including the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals. New York picked up an upset win on the road in Week 1, but can it hang on against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2?

That's a line that could move throughout the week, which is why it's important to monitor where the odds move from the opening number we'll get on Sunday night/Monday morning.

But what about the marquee matchups?

Well, Josh Allen and the Bills pulled off a wild come-from-behind win over Houston in Week 1, scoring 36 points against the defense that finished last season No. 1 in the league in EPA/Play. Buffalo is one of several Super Bowl contenders that is favored in Week 2.

There are a couple exciting primetime games in Week 2, including a Monday night battle between the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams. L.A. lost Myles Garrett for at least four weeks with a knee injury, and it's aiming to avoid an 0-2 start.

Let's take a look at the odds for all 16 matchups in Week 2!

NFL Week 2 Odds for Every Game

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Thursday Night Football – Sept. 17

Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread: Bills -3 (-115)

Total: 53.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday 1 p.m. EST – Sept. 20

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Spread: Falcons -1.5 (-110)

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans

Spread: Texans -2.5 (-115)

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: Bucs -8.5 (-110)

Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Green Bay Packers vs. New York Jets

Spread: Packers -4.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

Spread: Bears -5.5 (-110)

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens

Spread: Ravens -8.5 (-110)

Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tennessee Titans

Spread: Eagles -7 (-110)

Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots

Spread: Patriots -5.5 (-105)

Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday 4 p.m. EST – Sept. 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Spread: Chargers -7 (-110)

Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos

Spread: Broncos -2.5 (-120)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers

Spread: 49ers -12.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

Spread: Seahawks -5.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys

Spread: Cowboys -4.5 (-110)

Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday Night Football – Sept. 20

Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Spread: Chiefs -6.5 (-110)

Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Monday Night Football – Sept. 21

New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams

Spread: Rams -7.5 (-112)

Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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