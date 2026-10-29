How to Watch K-State Football Play Colorado in Week 9

K-State enters the Week 9 matchup against Colorado with some questions after last week's 28-17 loss to Arizona State.

The biggest one right now is who will be the quarterback. Avery Johnson will be out again with an injury, and last week's starter, Jacob Knuth, is doubtful with an ankle injury. That leaves only Dillon Duff and Blake Barnett as the potential starters, but Collin Klein hasn't share who is going to get the starting nod.

The Buffaloes also enter this game with a lot of questions, as they are coming off a 57-24 loss to Oklahoma State. Colorado put together a strong first half against the Cowboys, leading 24-23 at the half. However, they were outscored 37-0 in the second half and enter this game at 2-5.

How to Watch: K-State Football vs. Colorado

Who: K-State (4-3) vs. Colorado (2-5)

When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 1 p.m.

Where: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

TV: TNT

Series: Colorado leads the all-time series, 45-22-1. The rivalry started in 1912, as the teams had been in the same conference ranging from the Big 8 to the Big 12. However, the Buffaloes went to the Pac-12 in 2010, and the two schools didn't play until Colorado rejoined the Big 12.

Since the Buffaloes rejoined, the Wildcats are 2-0, including a 24-14 win in Manhattan last season. The last time the teams played in Boulder was in 2024, with the Wildcats winning a thrilling 31-28 game.

For the Wildcats to have a chance to win this game, they will have to get a much better performance from the offensive line. The Wildcats were able to rush for only 84 yards on 32 carries against Arizona State, a team that has struggled to stop the run.

Regardless of who is playing quarterback for the Wildcats, the offensive line will need to play as it did against KU two weeks ago.

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