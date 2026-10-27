Casey Alexander's K-State Wildcats Showing Promise In Exhibition Games Against Missouri and Nebraska

The Casey Alexander era at K-State hasn't officially started, but there are already reasons for Wildcats fans to be excited about the direction of the program.

K-State finished its exhibition schedule at 0-2, after falling 71-67 to Missouri on Friday and 88-84 to Nebraska on Monday. While neither result was what Alexander wanted, the Wildcats showed enough against two quality opponents to suggest this team will be much more competitive than many expected.

For a program coming off a disappointing 12-20 season, that is an encouraging sign.

K-State showing early that team won't back down from anybody

There is a reason why Alexander had the exhibition games against Missouri and Nebraska, as those are two teams that figure to be in contention for a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

In both games, the Wildcats were trailing by 13 points in the second half. Both times, the team was able to battle back and cut the deficit to two late, showing resolve and competitive spirit that was lacking last season.

When you take over a program that has struggled, there are many steps a team has to take. The Wildcats are going to have to learn how to win games, and they're not quite there yet. However, the first step is to buy into the coach and stay together through adversity, and so far, the Wildcats have done that in a great way.

There is much more flow to the offense

The biggest difference between the two exhibition games from last season comes down to the offense. Alexander is known as a great offensive mind, and the way his team is playing shows they are bought in to his style.

Too often last year, the ball would be stuck in PJ Haggerty's hands, and the Wildcats were way too easy to guard. This season, the ball gets to a third and fourth side, and it is so much tougher for opponents to stop.

This possession against Nebraska is the perfect example of Alexander's offense and what issues it causes defenses.

Casey Alexander basketball is art. pic.twitter.com/3pJu1sdmag — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) October 27, 2026

Nobody should be declaring K-State a Big 12 contender based on two exhibition games. The Wildcats still have plenty to improve on, particularly against the level of competition awaiting them once the real games start.

Alexander now knows a lot more about his team than he did before the game against Missouri on Friday. There is a way that Alexander wants his teams to play, and that style is going to cause opposing coaching staffs a lot more issues when it comes to preparing for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats open the regular season on November 3 against South Dakota State at Bramlage Coliseum.