Purple Reign Falls in Decisive Game 3 Against JXH Hoops in TBT

For K-State basketball fans, the rivalry with KU will last until the end of time. Over the past week, fan bases of both teams have gotten the opportunity to watch former players from their respective schools face off in a best-of-three series to make it to 'The Basketball Tournament', often referred to as TBT.

The teams split the first two games and entered Friday night's game at Bramlage Coliseum as a win-or-go-home type of scenario. The game couldn't have gotten off to a better start, as the Wildcats got off to a 10-0 lead behind a hot start by Michel Beasley.

However, as was the case in Game 2, the JXH Hoops responded with a run of their own, and cut the deficit to 2 points at the half. In TBT, the end of game is decided by the Elam Ending. The Wildcats led by a score of 53-49, meaning the two teams played to 61. In the end, the Jayhawks were able to get the win on a made Frank Mason layup.

Zeke Mayo led the way for the Jayhawks with 25 points, while Mason finished with 10. Leading the way for Purple Reign was Michael Beasley, who finished with 17 points in Game 3, while also having six blocks in the first half.

Despite loss, fans got a reminder of how good Michael Beasley is

No player had a bigger impact at K-State than Beasley did in his lone year in Manhattan in 2007-2008. In that historic freshman year, Beasley finished with 26.2 points and 12.4 rebounds while helping the team make it to the NCAA Tournament. While his NBA career never reached its full potential, Beasley reminded K-State fans about the talent that made him an all-time Wildcat.

Michael Beasley is still special pic.twitter.com/OdSKzfq0oN — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) July 25, 2026

Beasley played a huge role in helping get K-State basketball back on the right track with the NCAA Tournament berth. After that, the Frank Martin era began, during which the Wildcats became an annual NCAA team that made a run to the Elite Eight just two years later.

For basketball fans, this point in the summer is when fans are starting to get ready for next year. While it isn't the best basketball ever, TBT allows fans the opportunity to get to see their favorite players from over the years.