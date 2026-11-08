K-State's Defensive Collapse Raises Serious Questions About the Future

K-State's defensive struggles have reached another level, and Saturday's 66-28 loss to Oklahoma State raised questions that extend far beyond the game.

For a program that has traditionally built its identity around physicality, discipline, and defensive execution, what unfolded at Bill Snyder Family Stadium was difficult to comprehend.

Oklahoma State accumulated 565 total yards of offense, scored nine touchdowns, and built a 49-14 halftime lead. The Cowboys did whatever they wanted and repeatedly exposed weaknesses in K-State's defense.

After the game, Collin Klein talked about giving up 66 points to the Cowboys.

“You know, I think again, it starts with us as a staff, you know. And I'm not. This is," Klein told reporters after the game. "We have to do a better job of building and getting them in better position. We have to tackle better when we have opportunities to tackle, you know. And we only forced them into eight third downs in the whole ballgame."

Jordan Peterson must take responsibility for defensive struggles

Jordan Peterson is the defensive coordinator, so he is ultimately who has to answer these questions.

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

When Klein brought Peterson to Manhattan from Texas A&M, the expectation was that he would help establish a disciplined, physical defense capable of competing in the Big 12. Nine games into the season, those expectations haven't been met.

The Wildcats have repeatedly struggled with missed tackles, blown assignments, and an inability to prevent big plays. Playing teams like Colorado and Arizona State won't fully expose your weaknesses, but against a team like Oklahoma State, Saturday's result is what happens.

At some point, the responsibility must extend beyond the players. Peterson is responsible for the defense and for putting his players in the best position to succeed. When the same mistakes keep happening week after week, there is clearly a disconnect in what and how the players are being taught.

What's Next, for the Wildcats?

These last three games will really test the pride and culture. That game on Saturday was one of the more embarrassing performances by a Wildcats team in quite some time, and that is disappointing to see at this point.

At 4-5, there isn't much to play for in 2026. Players all across the country will start opting out and preparing for either the NFL or the next school.

Keeping a team locked in and together is harder than it ever has been, but Klein, Peterson, and the entire staff have to find a way to.

With games remaining against Arizona and Iowa State, the Wildcats will face two more offenses that can score at a high rate. Will the Wildcats show any improvement or fight over these final three games?

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