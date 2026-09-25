K-State's First Road Game Will Put Collin Klein's Demand for Discipline to the Test

K-State has been one of the most disciplined teams in college football this season. Through three games, the Wildcats are tied for fifth in the country with 3.5 penalties per game.

However, in the 31-20 win over Tulane in Week 3, the Wildcats were penalized five times for 54 yards. After the game, Klein was frustrated with the penalties, even mad at himself for getting a sideline warning.

"Way too many penalties," Klein said. "Frickin, I was even out there getting in the ref's way for a frickin sideline warning."

The nonconference portion of the K-State schedule was set up for the Wildcats to get off to a good start. All three games were at home, and none of them were against a Power-4 team.

Klein demands discipline from his team, and that will be challenged in a much tougher way in Week 4. Not only is this the Big 12 opener, but it will also be the first road game of the season. The crowd noise at Nipper Stadium will present challenges that the Wildcats haven't faced in 2026. The Wildcats were able to overcome the penalties at home, but that will be much tougher on the road.

During his press conference, Klein compared penalties from aggressive play with the mistakes the team can completely control. The pre- and post-snap penalties are things that the team can control, and those are the mistakes Klein said can't happen.

K-State has been known throughout the years as being one of the most disciplined teams in the country, and for much of this season, that has been the case.

The Wildcats will have to deal with situations they haven't had to yet in 2026. They will have to be able to communicate through a loud, hostile crowd. Those 'small mistakes' are much more difficult to overcome on the road, when that offside penalty extends a drive for the opponent.

Even though K-State is ranked at the top when it comes to the fewest penalties, Klein showed his team that the standard is higher than any ranking.

The game at Cincinnati on Saturday is the first opportunity for the team to show Klein that it is going to reach that standard. If the Wildcats can eliminate those mistakes, they will be coming back to Manhattan with that perfect record intact.

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