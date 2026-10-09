Arizona vs. West Virginia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6

The West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to get back on track when they host the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.

After starting the season 3-0, including an upset win at Virginia, the Mountaineers got blown out at home by Oklahoma State before falling by three at Iowa State last week.

On the other side, Arizona has won three in a row, including a 34-7 drubbing of Cincinnati last week, after falling at BYU in Week 2.

West Virginia beat Arizona 31-26 on Oct. 26, 2024 in the inaugural meeting between these two squads.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 6 matchup.

Arizona vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Arizona -3 (-115)

West Virginia +3 (-105)

Moneyline

Arizona: -166

West Virginia: +140

Total

61.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Arizona vs. West Virginia How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Milan Puskar Stadium

How to Watch (TV): TNT

Arizona record: 4-1

West Virginia record: 3-2

Arizona vs. West Virginia Key Players to Watch

Noah Fifita, Quarterback, Arizona Wildcats

Noah Fifita is in his fifth and final season at Arizona. It’s his fourth year as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback, and he’s looking to end his college career with a bang.

Fifita is off to a great start in his senior season, completing 124 of 168 passes (73.8%) for 1,415 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. He ranks 10th in the nation in passing yards and those 13 scores are tied for the ninth most in the country.

The quarterback has also ran for three touchdowns this season, already matching his total from last year.

Arizona vs. West Virginia Prediction and Pick

These are two teams headed in opposite directions right now. Arizona has won three straight after a loss at BYU, and West Virginia has lost its last two contests.

You can try to give the Mountaineers an edge at home in this one, but they just lost 41-24 to Oklahoma State as -1.5 home underdogs two weeks ago.

Arizona struggled in its first road game against BYU, but then beat Washington State by 10 as -11.5 favorites.

I’ll take the Wildcats to stay hot on the road, and the OVER is a consideration as well.

Pick: Arizona -3 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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