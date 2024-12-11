Kstate

List Of Kansas State 2025 Football Commits

Jayden Armant

Friends and family watch as Eva Lye, Daniel Imburgia, Logan Bartley and Bradley Martino sign their letters of intent during a signing day ceremony at First Baptist Academy in Naples, Fla., on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Lye will go to High Point University for golf; Imburgia will attend Franklin and Marshall College for football; Bartley will go to Kansas State University for football; and Martino will play football at the University of Minnesota. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OFFENSE

  • QB Dillon Duff, De Smet Jesuit High School
  • TE Linkon Cure, Goodland High School
  • WR/DB R.J. Collins, Staley High School
  • WR Adonis Moise, IMG Academy
  • WR Larry Porter, Raytown High School
  • WR Jemyri Davis, Trinity Valley Community College
  • WR Arrion Concepcion, Julius L. Chambers High School
  • RB Monterrio Elston, Parkview Arts & Science Magnet High

OFFENSIVE LINE

  • G Brock Heath, Blue Valley Northwest High School
  • G Dylan Villarouel, North Forsyth High School
  • OT Will Kemna, Helias High School

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE

  • DE Brad Stanyer, Grapevine High School
  • DT Patrick Tackie, Hinds Community College

LINEBACKERS

  • LB Weston Polk, Coppell High School
  • LB Sawyer Schilke, Kearney High School
  • LB Dalton Knapp, All Saints Episcopal School
  • LB Darien Whitaker Jr., Boys Town High School
  • LB Maquire Richman, Blue Valley High School
  • LB Ashton Moore, Louisburg High School

SECONDARY

  • CB Noah King, Hamilton High School
  • CB Martel Johnson, Derby Senior High School
  • CB Serious Stinyard, Gaither High School
  • CB Jojo Scott, Victory Christian Academy
  • S Logan Bartley, First Baptist Academy
  • S Dominic Mitchell, Brophy Prep

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • K Cub Patton, Lubbock Cooper High

Jayden Armant is a journalism school graduate of Howard University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI.

