List Of Kansas State 2025 Football Commits
OFFENSE
- QB Dillon Duff, De Smet Jesuit High School
- TE Linkon Cure, Goodland High School
- WR/DB R.J. Collins, Staley High School
- WR Adonis Moise, IMG Academy
- WR Larry Porter, Raytown High School
- WR Jemyri Davis, Trinity Valley Community College
- WR Arrion Concepcion, Julius L. Chambers High School
- RB Monterrio Elston, Parkview Arts & Science Magnet High
OFFENSIVE LINE
- G Brock Heath, Blue Valley Northwest High School
- G Dylan Villarouel, North Forsyth High School
- OT Will Kemna, Helias High School
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINE
- DE Brad Stanyer, Grapevine High School
- DT Patrick Tackie, Hinds Community College
LINEBACKERS
- LB Weston Polk, Coppell High School
- LB Sawyer Schilke, Kearney High School
- LB Dalton Knapp, All Saints Episcopal School
- LB Darien Whitaker Jr., Boys Town High School
- LB Maquire Richman, Blue Valley High School
- LB Ashton Moore, Louisburg High School
SECONDARY
- CB Noah King, Hamilton High School
- CB Martel Johnson, Derby Senior High School
- CB Serious Stinyard, Gaither High School
- CB Jojo Scott, Victory Christian Academy
- S Logan Bartley, First Baptist Academy
- S Dominic Mitchell, Brophy Prep
SPECIAL TEAMS
- K Cub Patton, Lubbock Cooper High
Jayden Armant is a journalism school graduate of Howard University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI.
