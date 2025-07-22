Is Ben Roethlisberger Shading Shedeur Sanders In Recent Will Howard Laud?
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger is an outspoken fan of new quarterback Will Howard.
However, some speculate that his latest statement is less a laud of Howard and more a shot at other players, such as Shedeur Sanders. Roethlisberger recently spoke about the impact the NIL has had on the college atmosphere, particularly regarding the transition to the pros.
"He gets drafted sixth round and tears are pouring down his face, because at least he has a chance at his dream of playing in the NFL," Roethlisberger said on the Sports Spectrum podcast with Chicago Bears legend Matt Forte. "That doesn’t mean he’s going to make it, but he’s excited about it. You watch other guys that get drafted and are like, ‘Let’s throw a party. Let’s have cameras, let's do all this other stuff.’ Again, I’m not trying to bash any one person. But you just see the difference in the love of the game sometimes."
Sanders' Draft atmosphere was more celebratory, while Howard's was more calm with his at-home setup and no cameras. Sanders was eventually selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, far below his first-round projections. Meanwhile, Howard was selected by the Steelers in the sixth round, projected to be the tertiary quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph.
Like Roethlisberger said, the former Kansas State signal-caller has a slim chance of getting the starting call. Still, his adversity throughout his college career has prepared him for anything as a pro, and Howard is undeniably ready for the chance to play the position.
