Michigan Fans Are Back Trolling Ex-K-State QB Will Howard
The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry never ends.
The latest illustration was one Michigan fan trolling the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting Will Howard, bringing up the national champion losing the position to quarterback Avery Johnson at Kansas State in 2023.
"Steelers fans hyping up a QB that couldn't beat out a literal female for a starting job at Kansas State," the fan tweeted. "I'm [crying]."
And of course, Ohio State fans responded with critiques of former Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Others compared Howard's season to Johnson's. Howard dominated in his title run while Johnson and the Wildcats missed the postseason.
Even for Howard's career season with Ohio State, many still have doubts about him in the pros. Howard didn't make much noise at Kansas State, then transferred to a strong Buckeyes team that boasted dynamic weapons and the country's best defense.
Nevertheless, the Steelers selected Howard with confidence that he can compete for the quarterback position.
"We're really excited to add Will to our quarterback room," Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith said. "Really impressive resume. As I've gotten to know Will during this process, obviously he's played in a lot of big games. When I got a chance to spend some time with him at his pro day, I came away even more impressed at the person that he is."
Many will have their eyes on McCarthy and Howard this season, but especially Wolverines and Buckeyes fans. One slip-up or breakout game from either quarterback will almost surely start another heated Twitter debate between fans.
