Coleman Hawkins Supports Ex-Illinois Teammate Brandin Podziemski In Warriors Victory
Many are elated watching Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski shine in the NBA Playoffs.
Amid that crowd is his former Illinois teammate Coleman Hawkins, who tweeted his support watching the game Tuesday night.
Podziemski had 26 points (6-of-11 3-point shooting), five rebounds, five assists, and two steals against the Houston Rockets in Game 4. His performance complemented Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry, who combined for 42 points to put Houston on the brink of elimination.
Hawkins enjoyed a solid collegiate career, boasting an Elite Eight run with Illinois before transferring to Kansas State for a fifth season. The Wildcats unfortunately fell way below their NCAA Tournament expectations. Many believe Hawkins hurt his draft stock with the Wildcats and should've kept his declaration after his four-year tenure with the Fighting Illini.
Hawkins recorded career highs in many statistical categories, but dropped in scoring, shooting percentages, and free-throw shooting. His lack of aggressive play and increase in turnovers were glaring issues in his last season. Still, Hawkins remains one of the most versatile players in the country, averaging 10.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.8 steals last season.
Hopefully, he can have the same journey as his former collegiate teammate in the NBA. Hawkins hasn't officially declared for the Draft, but he is expected to throw his hat in the ring.
