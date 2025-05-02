NFL Broadcaster's Aaron Rodgers Comments Should Make Steelers Consider Starting Will Howard
Four years ago, if you told Pittsburgh Steelers fans they were chasing Aaron Rodgers, they probably be happy they were in the run for an MVP-tier quarterback.
Now, not as much. While late, the recent draft of national champion Will Howard illustrated the need for a signal-caller. Now that Pittsburgh has Howard behind veterans Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson, many don't believe they should be investing energy into trying to acquire Rodgers.
NFL analyst Ross Tucker said Pittsburgh "shouldn't be waiting at all" for the former Jets quarterback.
"For Aaron Rodgers, what is the potential benefit? Maybe winning A playoff game, which I doubt by the way. They're not beating the Bills or the Chiefs or the Ravens," Tucker said on Good Morning Football Thursday afternoon.
Tucker may have a point. Rodgers isn't playing near the MVP form he had a few years ago. Pushing for that caliber of player is understandable, but Rodgers is a middle-tier quarterback with drama and off-field antics surrounding him.
"These are the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they're still waiting for this guy to decide if he wants to play," Tucker said. "By the way, if a guy's waiting this long to decide whether or not they wanna play, they don't really want to. I think he wants to stay relevant, so I think he will play for the Steelers. But this doesn't make any sense either short-term or long-term for Pittsburgh in my mind."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.