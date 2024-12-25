Player Commitment Is Essential To Kansas State's Avery Johnson
The transfer portal leaves uncertainty with star players coming and going.
But Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson only focuses on those contributing to his team.
"If you wanna be here then stay, but if you don't wanna be here, we'll find somebody that does," Johnson said ahead of the Rate Bowl Thursday night. "I think that's the biggest thing nowadays with college football."
Over the last month, the Wildcats have lost many players to the portal. Top wide receivers Keagan Johnson and Jayce Brown, as well as star tackle Carver Willis, were notable losses.
Despite the losses, Johnson said he would rather have players focusing on benefiting to K-State.
"At the end of the day, wherever you're at, the work's still the work," Johnson said. "You gotta put the work in, you gotta love the game, and eventually it'll reward you. Obviously, we want all the talented players and things to be here. But if you don't really wanna be here, and you're not here for the right reasons, we're better off without you."
Johnson and the Wildcats face the Scarlet Knights in Phoenix at 5:30 p.m. Johnson's last bowl start was a 28-19 victory over North Carolina State last year. He went 14-of-31 for 178 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 71 yards and another score on the ground.
