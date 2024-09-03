Revenge Not On K-State's Mind Entering Rematch With Tulane
Two years ago, the Kansas State Wildcats were on the receiving end of an upset.
Their rematch with Tulane is Saturday in New Orleans but this is hardly a revenge game. Most the players from that game are gone. It's just another opportunity for the Wildcats to add a victory to the win column.
"I don't think so," K-State coach Chris Klieman said. "Maybe had it been the same staff. I couldn't tell you how many guys they still have from that team. I know there's a handful. We have a handful that played in that game."
The Green Wave defeated the Wildcats 17-10 on Michael Pratt's 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyrick James late in the fourth quarter. K-State was favored by two touchdowns.
Still, Klieman refuses to get caught up in the past. The Wildcats see this is as an opportunity to shake off last week's sluggish win against UT-Martin.
The Wildcats struggled offensively in the first half before getting things together in the second half. This is the final non-conference game of the season. They open Big 12 play the following week against Arizona.
"No, you can't think of it as that," Klieman said. "We're getting an opportunity to go on the road. I think it's important for this group to go on the road because we're going to have to win some games on the road to have a successful season."
