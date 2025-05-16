ESPN Analyst Shocked About K-State's Chris Klieman In Latest CFB Ranking
Kansas State's Chris Klieman and Avery Johnson see their fair share of love in college coach and quarterback rankings.
Still, they are often overlooked, including in ESPN's latest college football coach rankings. Klieman was left off the reporters' list of the nation's top 10 coaches, much to the surprise of ESPN analyst Chris Low. Klieman fell behind conference rivals Matt Campbell (Iowa State) and Kyle Whittingham (Utah).
"I actually had to wipe my eyes and do a double-take. Chris Kieman with only one vote? The guy was promoted at North Dakota State and just kept on winning FCS national championships. He then got his FBS shot at Kansas State when he took over for the legendary Bill Snyder and has won nine or more games each of the past three years, including the Big 12 championship in 2022."
The Wildcats finished with a 9-4 record last season after their Rate Bowl victory in December. However, with Johnson's full season of experience and the new offensive weapons, Kansas State is projected to reach greater heights next season.
“The proof will be in the fall," Klieman said in his May 2 press conference. I feel really good about the receivers and the fact that we got some experienced guys in there. But I think we’ll find out more in the fall. That’s hard to really say based on the few practices we had.”
