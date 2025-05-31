Steelers Veteran Adds More Preseason Hype For Former K-State's Will Howard
New Steelers quarterback Will Howard is still getting accustomed to life in Pittsburgh.
Luckily, veteran Mason Rudolph has had plenty of time in the Steel City to be able to guide Howard with. Rudolph had a lot of great things to say about Howard after their first OTAs.
"He's been great," Rudolph said in a one-on-one interview with Steelers reporter Missi Matthews. "He's a good guy to share the quarterback room with. He's a big kid, he's athletic, and he throws the ball well. I mean, he just won the national championship. I think he's got a lotta tools and I'll be excited to go to work with him."
Howard spent four seasons at Kansas State before transferring to Ohio State. As a Wildcat, he never drew much Draft hype, so his switch to the Buckeyes was initially scrutinized. His mishap against Oregon and season-ending loss to Michigan only fueled the negative narratives around him.
Lo and behold, he led Ohio State to a dominant title run that shifted the trajectory of his professional outlook. Pittsburgh selected him with the No. 185 pick in the 2025 Draft, placing Howard to compete with Rudolph and Aaron Rodgers for the starting position.
While he's gotten off to a rough start at the OTAs, the former Wildcat still has plenty of time to prove himself. As a Steelers rookie, Howard brings the same mentality that fueled his championship run, paired with the same persistence he demonstrated when his position rotated in Manhattan, KS.
"I may not be the most talented guy in the world, but I'm gonna outwork everybody," Howard said in an interview last Friday. "And that's kinda what I like to be about."
