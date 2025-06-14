Carmelo Anthony Sets The Record Straight On Michael Beasley's Comments
Michael Beasley went on a tear after defeating Lance Stephenson in their one-on-one matchup, calling out NBA legends like 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony.
But Anthony isn't going for the disrespect. He brushed off Beasley's claims that he would "bust [Melo's] a**" on his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.
“I’m not losing a one-on-one game, bro," Anthony said. "I'm not. I’ve never lost a one-on-one game. I’m not saying I’m going out there playing. But what I’m saying is, I got ridiculed for doing this s*** at the highest level, for being a 1v1 n****. I'm not going out there and playing no one-on-one. I wanna sit there and support a n**** like Beasley, for the culture.”
Anthony spent much of his career with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks, making a few stops in Los Angeles and Oklahoma City as well. Regarded as one of the greatest scorers in league history, Anthony earned six All-NBA selections and a 2025 Hall of Fame nod.
Beasley unfortunately didn't have the same success in the pros, but is still praised as one of the sport's best one-on-one players. The Miami Heat selected him with the second pick in the 2008 Draft after his lone collegiate season at Kansas State. Beasley's monster year in Manhattan, KS, touted him as arguably the best Draft prospect in the country.
Let's see who the former Wildcat calls out for his next matchup.
