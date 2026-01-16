Track and Field Opens Indoor Home Schedule with Thane Baker Invitational

As the calendar turns to 2026, Kansas State track and field is set to launch an indoor season built around preparation, performance, and a strong home-track identity.

Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Travis Geopfert has laid out a strategic roadmap. Especially the one that emphasizes competing in Manhattan. And that plan officially begins today, January 16, at the Cliff Rovelto Indoor Track with the Thane Baker Invitational.

Elite Competition Comes to Kansas State Manhattan

The Thane Baker Invitational opens the Wildcats’ indoor home schedule and is the first of four meets Kansas State will host this season. Admission is free and open to the public, giving fans an up-close look.

Although Kansas State is the host, the invitational field reflects national-level quality. Big Ten champion Oregon headlines a strong lineup. That also includes Oklahoma State, BYU on the women’s side, Kansas, Wichita State, Tulsa, and Northern Iowa.

Bringing this caliber of competition to Manhattan early in the season is intentional. It allows the Wildcats to test themselves against proven programs. Meanwhile, laying the foundation for Big 12 and NCAA postseason success.

Kansas State’s 2026 indoor roster features a mix of established veterans and rising talent. Seniors and school record holders Gary Moore Jr. and Monique Hardy headline the returning group. And they will compete in the men’s and women’s weight throw events, areas where K-State has consistently ranked among the nation’s best.

The meet also marks the debut of key transfers Daniela Wamokpego and Maud Zeffou-Poaty. And both Iowa junior transfers will compete in the women’s triple jump and long jump.

Youth will also be on display throughout the meet. Several freshmen are scheduled to make their collegiate debut. This will include Reese Kasper in the women’s 400 meters, Desirae Riehle in the women’s 600 yards, Jack Guthridge in the men’s 200 meters, and Heath Grant in the men’s 600 yards. It will also give fans an early look at the next wave of Wildcat talent.

Meet Schedule and High-Performance Focus

The Thane Baker Invitational begins at 1:30 p.m. with the men’s weight throw. Track events start at 2:05 p.m. with the women’s 60-meter hurdles prelims. The evening session begins at 6:45 p.m. and features six invitational races across the 800 meters, mile, and 3,000 meters.

Kansas State will again utilize the Wavelight Pacing System during the final track events in the 800 meters, mile, and 3,000 meters.

Friday’s meet is the opening step in a carefully planned march toward the postseason. Kansas State will host the DeLoss Dodds Invitational on January 30 and 31 as part of the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Tour. This features Olympic-level competitors across six field events. The Wildcats then travel to the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville on February 13 and 14 before returning home for the Steve Miller Invitational on February 20.

The Big 12 Indoor Championships follow on February 27 and 28 in Lubbock, Texas, with the NCAA Indoor Championships set for March 13 and 14 in Fayetteville.

