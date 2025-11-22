Browns vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 12 (Fade Shedeur Sanders)
One of the worst matchups we'll see this NFL season is set to take place in Week 12 when the Cleveland Browns take on the Las Vegas Raiders. At least there's one intriguing storyline, and that's Shedeur Sanders making his first NFL start.
You can find my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three prop bets for this AFC showdown.
Browns vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets
- Shedeur Sanders UNDER 160.5 Passing Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Jerry Jeudy UNDER 35.5 Receiving Yards (-109) via DraftKings
- Tyler Lockett Anytime Touchdown (+575) via BetMGM
Shedeur Sanders UNDER 160.5 Passing Yards (-115)
I'm going to fade Shedeur Sanders in his first NFL start. He got into the game for the Browns last week, completing just 25% of passes for 47 yards and an interception. Now, he has to hit the road to take on a solid Raiders defense. I think this is going to be a disastrous performance for Sanders, so I'll bet the under on his passing yards at 160.5.
Jerry Jeudy UNDER 35.5 Receiving Yards (-109)
Another way we can fade Sanders in his first start is by betting the UNDER on Jerry Jeudy's receiving yards total. He has struggled all season long, averaging a measly 35.6 receiving yards per game. Last week, he caught just three balls for 21 yards. His numbers are going to suffer even more with Sanders at quarterback.
Tyler Lockett Anytime Touchdown (+575)
Tyler Lockett has produced in his last two starts since being traded to the Raiders. He has combined for eight receptions for 77 yards. He has yet to find the end zone, but he's getting enough balls thrown his direction that I believe it's only a matter of time before he scores. I'll take a shot on him scoring at +575 odds.
Use BetMGM promo code ‘SI1500’ to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you register and place your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook. Deposit at least $10, make your pick, and BetMGM will return your full stake if you lose.
In MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you can place a $10 wager and get $150 in bonus bets if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!