VIDEO: Kansas State Commit Josiah Jones Opens Up On Choosing Wildcats Over Georgia
The Kansas State Wildcats are adding a special talent to their defensive back room in 2025: Josiah Jones.
The rising senior's strongest three offers came from the Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, and Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs won back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022, but the situation didn't feel right for Jones.
The 6-foot-1 cornerback recently spoke with Kansas State Wildcats On SI's Anthony Pasciolla about committing to play for coach Chris Klieman and Co. over his other major offers.
"Honestly, I'm big on loyalty and respect, and I definitely felt that from Kansas State more than Georgia or Louisville, my other offers," Jones shared. "I'm really big on showing love and support, and they definitely showed the most out of those schools, and I really felt a connection between the school, the staff, and the coaches."
Jones is far from the only defensive back in K-State's 2025 recruiting class, as RJ Collins, Noah King, Logan Bartley, Martel Jackson, Dominic Mitchell, and Jojo Scott voiced commitments as well.
The Lake Dallas transfer praised the entire coaching staff but specifically credited assistant head coach Van Malone and co-offensive coordinator Matt Wells for their guidance throughout the commitment process.
"Coach Malone definitely kind of helped me throughout the whole process. Coach Wells was with me throughout the whole time, contacting me," Jones said. "I could call them whenever, and they were just always there for me."
