Three Cardinals Named to 2024 All-ACC Team
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville baseball program had three student-athletes recognized as the ACC released its yearly awards on Monday.
Evan Webster was a second team All-ACC selection, while Gavin Kilen was voted to the third team and Zion Rose was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team.ACC season honors were determined by a vote of the league's 14 head coaches.
Webster moved into a starting role for his fifth season at Louisville and has been excellent as the Saturday starter this spring. The southpaw is 5-2 on the season with a 3.54 ERA starting all 14 weekends. Webster set career highs with 68.2 innings and 60 strikeouts and was one of the top strike throwers in the ACC. He finished the regular season fourth in the ACC in walks per nine innings and seventh in strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Kilen has had a special sophomore season for the Cardinals. He finished the regular season with a .333 average, leading Louisville in hits (69), doubles (22) and total bases (124). His 22 two-baggers led the ACC and are tied for the seventh-most in a single season in program history. After not homering as a freshman, Kilen tallied nine in 52 games to give him 34 extra-base hits.
Rose was a highly-ranked prospect when he enrolled at Louisville and he came in and made an immediate impact. The freshman led the Cardinals with a .382 batting average during the regular season, racking up eight doubles, five triples and four home runs. Rose also notched 10 stolen bases and finished with more walks (19) than strikeouts (18).
The Cardinals are the seven seed in this week's ACC Baseball Championship at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. Louisville will open pool play against Miami on Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET before taking on Clemson on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.
If the Cardinals go 2-0 in pool play, they'll advance to the semifinal round on Saturday, with the championship set for Sunday. Every game of the ACC Championship will be televised on ACC Network except the final, which will air on ESPN2.
(Photo of Evan Webster: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
