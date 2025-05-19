Five Cardinals Receive 2025 All-ACC Honors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville baseball program had five student-athletes recognized as the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its yearly awards on Monday.
Lucas Moore and Zion Rose were each first team selections, with Eddie King Jr. on the second team and Tague Davis on the third team. Davis and Ethan Eberle were named to the All-Freshman team as well.
Moore had a breakout sophomore season for the Cardinals, finishing the regular season with a .376 average, 76 runs scored, 83 hits and 46 stolen bases, all of which led the team. Moore also had 44 RBIs and tallied twice as many walks and HBPs (41) as strikeouts (20). The Cincinnati, Ohio, native led the ACC in runs and stolen bases, while ranking second in hits, fourth in triples, fifth in batting average and eighth in on-base percentage. His 46 stolen bases are the second-highest single-season total in program history, while his 76 runs are the ninth-most.
After a freshman All-America season in 2024, Rose was excellent again this spring. The sophomore closed out the regular season with a .330 average, 15 doubles, 11 home runs and a team-leading 59 RBIs. He was 29-for-32 on the basepaths, tied for the third most stolen bases in the league. Rose also ranked fifth in the ACC in RBIs and ninth in runs scored.
King battled injuries during the early portion of the season, missing three weeks between February and March. Once he returned, he reassumed his position as a run producer in the middle of the Louisville lineup. King wrapped up the regular season with a .324 average, 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 47 RBIs. The senior finished ACC play with a flurry for the second straight year, homering three times in the series against Wake Forest last weekend.
Davis came to Louisville with big expectations and lived up to them in his first season. The freshman tied for the ACC lead with 18 home runs, setting the Louisville freshman record in the process. His home run total led freshmen across all three NCAA divisions. Davis hit 11 of his 18 home runs against ACC competition, including each of his three multi-homer contests. The Philadelphia native also tallied 50 RBIs during the regular season.
Eberle had an impactful first regular season in a Louisville uniform, pitching in a variety of roles. The southpaw posted a 5-2 record with a 3.84 ERA in 44.2 innings. Eberle started the season in the bullpen, allowing just one run over 9.0 innings in his seven career outings. He moved into the weekend rotation at the start of April and started each of the last seven weekends for the Cardinals, the last four as the game one starter. Eberle allowed three runs or less in four of his final five starts, including a career-high nine strikeouts over a career-long 6.0 innings in his final start against Wake Forest.
Louisville heads to Durham, N.C., this week for the ACC Championship. The Cardinals are the No. 10 seed and will play 15th-seeded Pitt on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The tournament is a single elimination format concluding on Sunday at noon ET.
