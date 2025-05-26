Louisville's 2025 NCAA Tournament Draw Revealed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After missing out on the NCAA Tournament in the last two seasons, the Louisville baseball program has made their triumphant return to the Big Dance.
The Cardinals (35-21) were selected as a No. 2 seed for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, and were assigned to the Nashville Regional, where No. 1 overall national seed Vanderbilt (42-16) is the host team. The two faced off in the annual Battle of the Barrel rivalry matchup back on May 6, with Louisville winning 5-4 at Jim Patterson Stadium.
No. 3 regional seed East Tennessee State (41-15) and No. 4 Wright State (38-19) round out the paring for the Nashville Regional. All three other teams in the Regional punched their ticket to the Big Dance by winning their conference tournament, with the Commodores winning the SEC, the Buccaneers capturing the SoCon and the Raiders winning the Horizon.
The NCAA Tournament gets underway on Friday, May 30. Louisville will start their Road to Omaha against ETSU, with Vanderbilt squaring off against Wright State. All Regionals are a double-elimination format, and the complete schedule will be announced later this evening.
Louisville head coach Dan McDonnell is heading into his 14th NCAA Tournament appearance in his 19 years at the helm. He sports a 36-12 record in Regionals, but is 8-7 in Regionals when not hosting.
The Cardinals have advanced to the Super Regionals nine times under McDonnell, most recently in 2022. However, they have only done so once in four prior attempts on the road, coming during McDonnell's first season at the helm in 2007.
