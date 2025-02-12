Louisville Announces Starting Rotation for 2025 Opening Weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the start of their 2025 season just a fews days away, we now know the Louisville baseball program's starting rotation for the Shriner's Children College Classic in Arlington, Texas to open the season.
Head coach Dan McDonnell announced Tuesday during his coaches show that junior right-hander Patrick Forbes will be the Friday night starter for the season-opener against No. 19 Texas. McDonnell also announced that sophomore right-hander Parker Detmers will take the ball to start on Saturday vs. No. 17 Oklahoma State, and that senior right-hander Peter Michael will start on Sunday vs. No. 21 Arizona.
On a Louisville pitching staff that struggled immensely last season, Forbes was one of their lone bright spots. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound right-hander made 12 appearances and four starts in 2024, posting a 3.72 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 29.0 innings pitched, and striking out 32 batters while walking only 15.
Detmers carved an early role on Louisville's pitching staff as a freshman, and had worked through some growing pains last season. In 14 games and two starts, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound right-hander posted a 7.23 ERA and 1.88 WHIP, and struck out 17 while walking 11 over 18.2 innings pitched.
A transfer from Northwestern, Michael is transitioning from a relief role. In 12 appearances with the Wildcats last season, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound right-hander struggled, putting up a 15.68 ERA and 8-10 strikeout/walk ratio in 10.1 innings. However, he took a massive step forward in summer ball with the Northwoods League, appearing in 10 games and making three starts, posting a 3.23 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 62-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 39.0 innings.
First pitch of Louisville's season-opener against Texas is set for Friday, Feb. 14 at 8:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Patrick Forbes via University of Louisville Athletics)
