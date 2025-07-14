Louisville Report

Yankees select Justin West in 18th Round of 2025 MLB Draft

West becomes the sixth Louisville player to be selected in this year's draft

Matthew McGavic

Louisville pitcher Justin West (46) pitched the final inning during the Cards' 8-1 win in the NCAA baseball Super Regional Friday afternoon. June 6, 2025
Louisville pitcher Justin West (46) pitched the final inning during the Cards' 8-1 win in the NCAA baseball Super Regional Friday afternoon. June 6, 2025 / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

This story will be updated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville left-handed pitcher Justin West has been selected by the New York Yankees with the No. 554 overall pick in the 18th round of the 2025 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

West is the sixth Cardinal to be taken in this year’s draft, following right-handed pitcher Patrick Forbesthird baseman Jake Munroecatcher Matt Kleinright-handed pitcher Tucker Biven and outfielder Eddie King Jr. He’s also the 111th MLB Draft selection in Dan McDonnell's 19-year tenure as the head coach at UofL.

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Justin West: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published |Modified
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Baseball