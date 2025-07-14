Yankees select Justin West in 18th Round of 2025 MLB Draft
This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville left-handed pitcher Justin West has been selected by the New York Yankees with the No. 554 overall pick in the 18th round of the 2025 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
West is the sixth Cardinal to be taken in this year’s draft, following right-handed pitcher Patrick Forbes, third baseman Jake Munroe, catcher Matt Klein, right-handed pitcher Tucker Biven and outfielder Eddie King Jr. He’s also the 111th MLB Draft selection in Dan McDonnell's 19-year tenure as the head coach at UofL.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Justin West: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky