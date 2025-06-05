Watch: Louisville and Miami Preview Super Regional
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the eight berths in the 2025 College World Series will be decided in the city of Louisville.
This weekend, the Louisville and Miami baseball programs will square off in a Super Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium, where the winner of the best-of-three series will punch their ticket to Omaha. First pitch of game one is set for Friday, June 6 at 3:00 p.m. EST.
"If you followed us closely, you know it was a lot of good things this season, but it wasn't unblemished by any means. ... we got knocked to the mat more often than we would have wanted to," Louisville head coach Dan McDonnell said, "But, they just trusted the process, and that's part of learning. The tests you go through in a season can prepare you to play good baseball in the postseason, and these guys are doing that."
Despite the two teams finishing at ninth and 10th in the ACC standings, Louisville and Miami are certainly battle tested. As the No. 2 seed in the Nashville Regional, the Cardinals went a perfect 3-0, taking down No. 1 overall seed Vanderbilt in the process. While the Hurricanes needed an "if necessary" game to win the Hattiesburg Regional, they still were able to knock off No. 16 seed Southern Miss in the final.
"I've been in college baseball for a long time, and when you get to this point, it's never about the best team, it's always about the hottest team," Miami head coach J.D. Arteaga said. "Obviously, talent is important, but being hot at the right time is what's most important. This team, we've had our peaks and valleys all year long. But we played really good baseball last week in Hattiesburg, and we got some players back at the right time. We're just playing good baseball right now."
Ahead of the series, McDonnell, Arteaga and players from both sides took time to meet with the media. They discussed their respective journeys up to this point in the season, previewed the Super Regional as a whole, and more.
Miami RHP A.J. Ciscar, Head Coach J.D. Arteaga and 3B Daniel Cuvet
Louisville CF Lucas Moore, Head Coach Dan McDonnell and RHP Patrick Forbes
