7th Inning Stretch: Zero Minutes to Midnight (Week 13)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the Louisville baseball program, the point of no return has finally arrived.

The Cardinals (26-22, 10-14 ACC) couldn't capture a single win this past week, falling at home against Indiana in the midweek before getting swept at Wake Forest.

While their backs were firmly against the wall, Louisville did enter last week on a five-game winning streak. If things continued to break their way, the Cards could have still found a way to get back on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

However, that is no longer the case. After starting the season at 15-6, Louisville has gone just 11-16 since then. With just two weeks left in the regular season, the Cardinals' chances of earning at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament have now officially disappeared. The only way they can get in is to win the ACC Tournament.

While UofL can no longer earn an at-large bid for the Big Dance, there's still two weeks until the ACC Tournament starts. This upcoming week will be spent all on the road, heading to both Vanderbilt for the annual Battle of the Barrel and Miami.

News & Notes

Louisville remains out of the top-25 in all five major collegiate baseball polls.

Louisville is tied for 10th in the ACC standings, and would be the No. 12 seed in the ACC Championship if it started today.

First baseman Tague Davis ranks first nationally in home runs with 30, first in RBI with 84, second in total bases with 172, second in slugging percentage at 0.901, and 17th in total hits with 72. Davis is just four RBI behind the program's single-season record of 88 (1991 - Richie Hawks, 1992 - Rob Newman)

Outfielder Lucas Moore ranks 10th nationally in stolen bases with 32. With 102 career stolen bases, he is is the second Cardinal to steal 100 bases in his UofL career, behind only Boomer Whiting at 112.

Left-handed pitcher Wyatt Danilowicz ranks 14th nationally in games started at 12.

The Week Ahead

Away (Hawkins Field - Nashville, Tenn.)

Tuesday, May 5 at 8:00 p.m. EST vs. Vanderbilt (ESPN2/93.9 The Ville)

Away (Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field - Coral Gables, Fla.)

Thursday, May 7 at 7:00 p.m. EST vs. Miami (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)

Friday, May 8 at 7:00 p.m. EST vs. Miami (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)

Saturday, May 9 at 2:00 p.m. EST vs. Miami (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)

Know The Foe

Vanderbilt Commodores

Head Coach (school record): Tim Corbin (991-483-1)

2026 Record (conference record): 27-22 (10-14 SEC)

All-Time Series Record: Vanderbilt Leads 29-14

Top Hitters:

INF Brodie Johnston (48 GP, 48 GS) : .347/.429/.643, 14 HR, 42 RBI, 15 2B, 1 3B, 26 BB, 4 SB

: .347/.429/.643, 14 HR, 42 RBI, 15 2B, 1 3B, 26 BB, 4 SB UTIL Braden Holcomb (49 GP, 49 GS) : .342/.422/.627, 13 HR, 44 RBI, 16 2B, 28 BB, 6 SB

: .342/.422/.627, 13 HR, 44 RBI, 16 2B, 28 BB, 6 SB INF Mike Mancini (44 GP, 44 GS): .302/.435/.611, 13 HR, 41 RBI, 11 2B, 36 BB, 16 SB

Top Pitchers:

RHP Connor Fennell (12 APP, 12 GS) : 5.48 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 67.1 IP, 82 K, 16 BB, .266 B/AVG

: 5.48 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 67.1 IP, 82 K, 16 BB, .266 B/AVG RHP Tyler Baird (20 APP, 3 GS) : 4.78 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 37.2 IP, 46 K, 20 BB, .229 B/AVG

: 4.78 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 37.2 IP, 46 K, 20 BB, .229 B/AVG RHP Connor Hamilton (12 APP, 7 GS): 3.78 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 33.1 IP, 36 K, 11 BB, .256 B/AVG

Miami Hurricanes

Head Coach (school record): J.D. Artega (95-71)

2026 Record (conference record): 33-14 (13-11 ACC)

All-Time Series Record: Series Tied 13-13

Top Hitters:

OF Derek Williams (46 GP, 46 GS) : .388/.475/.738, 14 HR, 61 RBI, 14 2B, 24 BB, 7 SB

: .388/.475/.738, 14 HR, 61 RBI, 14 2B, 24 BB, 7 SB C Alex Sosa (46 GP, 46 GS) : .323/.447/.647, 12 HR, 53 RBI, 14 2B, 34 BB, 1 SB

: .323/.447/.647, 12 HR, 53 RBI, 14 2B, 34 BB, 1 SB INF Jake Ogden (46 GP, 46 GS): .319/.395/.487, 5 HR, 31 RBI, 11 2B, 3 3B, 22 BB, 11 SB

Top Pitchers:

LHP Rob Evans (12 APP, 11 GS) : 3.45 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 62.2 IP, 73 K, 24 BB, .197 B/AVG

: 3.45 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 62.2 IP, 73 K, 24 BB, .197 B/AVG RHP A.J. Ciscar (10 APP, 10 GS) : 3.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 59.1 IP, 60 K, 6 BB, .254 B/AVG

: 3.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 59.1 IP, 60 K, 6 BB, .254 B/AVG RHP Lyndon Glidewell (22 APP, 1 GS): 3.14 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 28.2 IP, 29 K, 13 BB, .193 B/AVG

Statistical Breakdown

Rankings and Records:

VU Miami UofL D1Baseball Ranking NR NR NR RPI 71st 33rd 104th SOS 34th 60th 84th Home Record 22-8 23-8 21-9 Away Record 4-9 10-6 3-11 Neutral Record 1-5 0-0 2-2

Hitting:

VU Miami UofL Base on Balls 22nd (262) 45th (247) 27th (260) Batting Average 75th (.289) 37th (.303) 17th (.310) Home Runs 4th (97) 48th (65) 27th (75) OBP 79th (.399) 50th (.406) 19th (.422) Runs/Game 59th (7.7) 12th (8.7) 23rd (8.4) SLG 12th (.532) 31st (.500) 20th (.518)

Pitching:

VU Miami UofL ERA 100th (5.33) 55th (4.71) 211st (6.60) Hits/9 Innings 31st (8.11) 51st (8.47) 213st (10.37) K/9 Innings 26th (10.2) 21st (10.4) 67th (9.1) K/BB Ratio 93rd (2.06) 37th (2.47) 195th (1.58) WHIP 76th (1.45) 51st (1.41) 248th (1.80) BB/9 Innings 183rd (4.94) 89th (4.19) 261st (5.80)

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(Photo of Dan McDonnell: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)